RICHMOND, Va. -- A local AI education group that went from a small “task force” to a nonprofit with several hundred members is hoping to ramp up its efforts as it hires its first-ever executive director. AI Ready RVA, which runs workshops focused on the adoption of AI for local companies, individuals and schools, announced earlier this month that it has appointed board chair William Willis to fill its newly created executive director position. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
AI Ready RVA names William Willis its first-ever executive director
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