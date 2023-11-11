Man critically injured in shooting at Chesterfield apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured at an apartment complex in North Chesterfield Friday night.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane around 11:45 p.m., according to Lt. Jack Kilcomons with Chesterfield Police. That is the location for the Bellwood Maisonettes apartments just off Route 1.

Kilcomons said that when police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Kilcomons.

Police said their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.