Man arrested in connection to shooting death of beloved Richmond chef

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Richmond chef in May, police announced on Friday.

Adwin Zuri, 38, of Charles City is charged with first-degree murder after Terrence Smith, 43, was shot and killed inside a home on Coalter Street on May 18.

Smith was a chef at Frozay in Shockoe Bottom.

"Our team is heartbroken by the loss of Terrence, lovingly known as Tee," the restaurant said after his death. "May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to be a blessing to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The kitchen and our hearts feel emptier without him. His warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, T."

Zuri, who was initially listed as a person of interest in the shooting, was arrested on Thursday. In addition to first-degree murder, he is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

