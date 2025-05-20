Richmond man fatally shot in East End apartment, police confirm

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the Richmond man who was fatally shot inside an East End apartment building on Sunday as 43-year-old Terrence Smith.

According to Richmond Police, officers found Smith inside an apartment on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 1300 bloack of Coalter Street on Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frozay, a Shockoe Bottom restaurant where Smith worked, posted a video on their Instagram account on Monday in his memory.

"Our team is heartbroken by the loss of Terrence, lovingly known as Tee," the post's caption reads. "May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to be a blessing to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The kitchen and our hearts feel emptier without him. His warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, T."

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Do you know Terrence Smith? Email your memories or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube