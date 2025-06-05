Person of interest sought in Richmond man's homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are seeking a person of interest in an East End homicide last month.

According to Richmond Police, officers found 43-year-old Terrence Smith inside an apartment on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adwin Zuri, 38, of Charles City, is a person of interest in this incident, according to RPD.

RPD Adwin Zuri

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zuri is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 938-5590 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

