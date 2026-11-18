HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond organization with roots stretching back to 1901 celebrated 125 years of service Sunday while recognizing the people helping carry its work into the future.

The Astoria Beneficial Club held its 125th Anniversary and Awards Celebration at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center under the theme “Celebrating a Rich Past, Making a Difference in the Future.”

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels served as emcee for the event, which honored the club’s history, celebrated community contributions, and supported the next generation through scholarships.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette Wallace McEachin delivered the keynote address.

A history of service and advocacy

The Astoria Beneficial Club began on August 8, 1901, when 22 young Black men gathered at the Richmond home of Christopher French Foster to establish the organization.

According to the club’s historical account, its members sought opportunities for advancement at a time when Black Americans faced barriers to economic, social, and civic participation.

Over the decades, the club supported efforts to repeal segregation laws, advocated for equal pay for teachers and worked to expand employment opportunities for Black Richmonders. Members also helped residents regain their eligibility to vote during the poll-tax era.

Education has long been part of that work. The club awarded scholarships as early as the late 1920s and established an annual scholarship fund in 1969. The C. F. Foster Scholarship Foundation later incorporated in 2002 to support deserving students in the greater Richmond area.

The organization’s community projects have also included adopting Fairfield Court Elementary School in 1991, where members volunteered as room fathers and lunch buddies.

Supporting the next generation

This year’s celebration included scholarship awards for Wendy Addo, who attends James Madison University, and Dexter Richardson, a student in Hampton University’s Navy ROTC program.

Richardson attended the celebration and received the C. F. Foster Scholarship Award.

The scholarships continued the club’s longstanding investment in education while giving this year’s anniversary theme a direct connection to the future.

Recognizing service and leadership

Norman McCowin received the Astorian of the Year award. The celebration also recognized longtime service, citizenship, corporate support and contributions to the organization.

The award recipients were—



50 Year Service Plaque — Winston Taylor

Citizenship Awards — “Dr.” Dot Reid and Brenda Woodson

Corporate Award — Peoples Bank

Presidential Awards — Warren Dickerson, James Haymes and Jason Riley

C. F. Foster Scholarship Award — Dexter Richardson, Hampton University and Wendy Addo, James Madison University

Astorian of the Year — Norman McCowin

For the Astoria Beneficial Club, the anniversary offered an opportunity to reflect on more than a century of advocacy and service while recognizing those continuing that work today.

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