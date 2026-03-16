Overturned truck shuts down I-95 South exit ramp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — An overturned truck has shut down an exit ramp along Interstate 95 South in Richmond.

The truck overturned at the ramp for Exit 79, which leads to interstates 64 and 195.

Traffic cameras in the area show the truck overturned with a dark substance covering the roadway, with crews working to clear the ramp.

We're working to learn if anyone is injured.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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