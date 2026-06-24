Petersburg man sentenced to 35 years for murdering father of teen girl he was dating

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg man was sentenced to 35 active years in prison for murdering another man in 2023, according to a news release from the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth Hunter, 28, was sentenced to 100 years in Petersburg Circuit Court on Tuesday. Sixty-five years of his sentence were suspended.

Robert D. Pugh, 40, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Custer Street on Nov. 12, 2023.

Hunter, who was 26 at the time of the shooting, was dating Pugh's teenage daughter. A fight broke out when the family went to Hunter's home to get the teen.

Hunter was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder by a Petersburg jury in January after a two-day trial.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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