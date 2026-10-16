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73-year-old man arrested in connection with East End homicide

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RICHMOND, Va. — A suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed a man in Richmond’s East End on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of North 31st Street at around 9:52 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man outside of the home who was unresponsive after having been shot.

Watch previous: Man shot and killed in Richmond's East End

Man shot and killed in Richmond's East End

The victim, 47-year-old Shawn Champion of Richmond, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said 73-year-old James Carter surrendered to officers at the scene. Carter has been charged with burglary with intent to commit murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Additional charges are pending, according to investigators.

Richmond police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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