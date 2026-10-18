Investigation underway after 4-year-old Louisa boy killed in dog attack

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 4-year-old boy has died after a dog attacked him in Louisa County on Sunday afternoon, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Jefferson Highway in Louisa just after 4:40 p.m. for a report of a dog attack. As they headed to the scene, the caller reported that a dog was attacking a young child.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy seriously hurt as the dog continued to bite him, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were forced to put the dog down to stop the attack.

The dog was identified as an American Bully, officials said.

EMS crews took the boy to a landing zone to be flown to a hospital by air medical transport. He was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the boy's identity is being withheld.

"The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the child’s family during this devastating time," officials with the sheriff's office said. "We ask the community to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve this unimaginable loss and to keep the child’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-967-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

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