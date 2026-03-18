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Developers break ground on $144 million mixed-use project in Scott's Addition

Developers break ground on new mixed-use development in Scott's Addition
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RICHMOND, Va. — A new mixed-use development project is in the works on West Moore Street in Scott's Addition.

City officials and developers with Segall Group broke ground on 3200 West Moore Street on Wednesday. The six-story, $144 million project will include 366 apartments and 20,000 square feet of amenities such as multiple landscaped courtyards, a pool deck, coworking lounges, creative maker spaces, and entertainment areas.

3200 West Moore Street

The development will also include over 18,000 square feet of retail space and a parking structure, and will span a full city block.

The project will be completed between late 2027 and early 2028.

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