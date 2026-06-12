Once empty Richmond restaurant now has a new owner

RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of tenant churn, an empty Fan restaurant space looks to be due for a revival, thanks to new owners. The 2-story brick building at 2401 W. Main St. sold last month for $1.2 million, city property records show. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
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