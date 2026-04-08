Man injured in shootout outside Northside convenience store, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was injured in a shootout outside a convenience store on Richmond's Northside Tuesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened near the North Avenue Market, also known as the Yellow Store, in the 2300 block of North Avenue. Sources said they heard two men arguing before a barrage of gunfire.

Though no victim was found at the scene, a car in the parking lot had visible bullet holes, and sources said blood was found near and inside the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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