2027 Grammy nominations: Richmond's Mad Skillz, Chris Brown and Wanda Sykes among Virginia nominees

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's own Mad Skillz is among several Virginia natives nominated for a 2027 Grammy Award.

Mad Skillz, born Donnie Lewis, is nominated for best spoken word poetry album for“A Hero and a Villain.” The Richmond artist will compete against Marc Marcel, Aja Monet, JWalt and Claydough, and Saul Williams.

Skillz, won his first Grammy earlier this year for his album "Words for Days, Volume 1."

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Mad Skillz poses in the press room with the award for best spoken word poetry album for "Words For Days Vol. 1."during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The nomination gives Richmond a hometown connection to the 2027 Grammy Awards, which will be presented Feb. 7 in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy announced the nominations Monday, with 100 categories recognizing artists, songwriters, producers and other music creators.

Two other Virginia natives appearing in the nominations are Chris Brown and Wanda Sykes.

Brown, a native of Tappahannock, is nominated for best R&B album for“Brown (The Chocolate Edition).”

Sykes, a Portsmouth native, is nominated for best comedy album for“Legacy.”

The Virginia nominees are part of a Grammy field led by British singer-songwriter Raye, who received 11 nominations. Rosalía received nine, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each received seven.

Watch: Richmond poet B Lovee featured on Grammy-winning Mad Skillz album

Richmond poet B Lovee featured on Grammy-winning Mad Skillz album

Among the biggest awards, Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Raye and Rosalía are nominated for album of the year.

The 69th Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will be presented Feb. 7.

Album of the year

“Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers; “The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean; “Dandelion,” Ella Langley; “The Romantic,” Bruno Mars; “This Music May Contain Hope,” Raye; “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” Olivia Rodrigo; “LUX (Complete Works),” Rosalía; “The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift.

Record of the year

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean; “Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley; “I Just Might,” Bruno Mars; “Where Is My Husband!,” Raye; “the cure,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Berghain,” Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor; “The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor Swift; “Dracula,” Tame Impala with Jennie.

Song of the year (songwriter’s award)

“Berghain,” Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Dylan Wiggins; “Choosin’ Texas,” Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor; “the cure,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; “hate that i made you love me,” Ariana Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh; “I Knew It, I Knew You,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; “Man I Need,” Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome; “Risk It All,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars; “Where Is My Husband!,” Rachel Keen and Mike Sabath.

Best new artist

Angine de Poitrine; Geese; Ella Langley; Slayyyter; Sienna Spiro; Don Toliver; Remi Wolf; The Womack Sisters.

Songwriter of the year

Amy Allen; Edgar Barrera; Raye; Joybeth Taylor; Theron Thomas.

Best pop solo performance

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean; “Risk It All,” Bruno Mars; “Where Is My Husband!,” Raye; “the cure,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Sauvignon Blanc,” Rosalía.

Best pop duo/group performance

“Runway,” Lady Gaga and Doechii; “Bring Your Love,” Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter; “Click Clack Symphony,” Raye featuring Hans Zimmer; “The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter; “Dracula,” Tame Impala with Jennie.

Best rap performance

“Good Flirts,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd; “Errtime,” Cardi B; “Run It Back!!,” De La Soul featuring Nas; “Let ’Em Know,” T.I.; “Body,” Don Toliver.

Best pop vocal album

“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean; “petal,” Ariana Grande; “The Romantic,” Bruno Mars; “This Music May Contain Hope,” Raye; “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” Olivia Rodrigo.

Best rap album

“Dillagence II,” Busta Rhymes and J Dilla; “Am I the Drama?,” Cardi B; “God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops,” Rapsody; “Octane,” Don Toliver; “Everything Is a Lot.,” Wale; “Bully - Deluxe,” Ye.

Best contemporary country album

“Mount Pleasant,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Cherry Valley,” Carter Faith; “Dandelion,” Ella Langley; “Cloud 9,” Megan Moroney; “Middle of Nowhere,” Kacey Musgraves.

Best traditional country album

“Clovis,” Charley Crockett; “50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline,” Vince Gill; “Banks of the Trinity,” Cody Johnson; “Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle,” Willie Nelson; “Once Upon a Second Time Around,” Charlie Worsham.

Best R&B album

“Brown (The Chocolate Edition),” Chris Brown; “When the City Sleeps,” Alex Isley; “Kehlani,” Kehlani; “Saturday Night,” PJ Morton; “To Whom This May Concern,” Jill Scott.

Best dance/electronic album

“Confessions II,” Madonna; “Sexistential,” Robyn; “Soma,” Skrillex; “Wor$t Girl in America,” Slayyyter; “Deadbeat,” Tame Impala.

Best rock album

“Vol.II,” Angine de Poitrine; “Your Favorite Toy,” Foo Fighters; “The Wow! Signal,” Muse; “Foreign Tongues,” The Rolling Stones; “Frozen Charlotte,” Jack White.

Best alternative music album

“I Must Be Dreaming,” Alabama Shakes; “Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers; “Music, Fashion, Film,” Charli xcx; “Getting Killed,” Geese; “The Mountain,” Gorillaz; “LUX (Complete Works),” Rosalía.

Best jazz vocal album

“For Dinah,” Ledisi; “The Wise Ones,” Gretchen Parlato; “Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center,” Catherine Russell; “With Every Breath I Take,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley; “The Devil I Knew,” Nicole Zuraitis.

Best jazz instrumental album

“Monk Movements,” Jon Batiste; “We Dream,” Lakecia Benjamin; “Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live),” Chick Corea; “Leave That in There,” Sullivan Fortner; “Side-Eye III+,” Pat Metheny.

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Good Grief,” Sara Bareilles; “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” Paul McCartney; “Better Broken,” Sarah McLachlan; “An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios,” Leslie Odom Jr.; “Whatever’s Clever!,” Charlie Puth.

Best Asian pop music performance

“Sunset Kiss,” Babymetal and Polyphia; “Unang Kilig,” Bini; “BANG BANG,” Ive; “404 (New Era),” KiiiKiii; “YES,” Lisa; “VISA,” SB19.

Best gospel album

“Devotion,” Cory Henry; “Revival: Live in Dallas,” Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers; “Closer (Live in Chicago),” Jonathan McReynolds; “Sunday Morning,” PJ Morton; “The Hymns,” CeCe Winans.

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Shiloh,” DOE; “Coritos Vol. 2,” Israel & New Breed; “King of Hearts - In the Room!,” Brandon Lake; “Jamie MacDonald,” Jamie MacDonald; “Breathe on It,” Tauren Wells.

Best Latin pop album

“No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto,” Karol G; “Femme Fatale,” Mon Laferte; “MUDA,” Carín León; “¿Dónde Es El After?,” Rawayana; “Bendito Verano,” Elena Rose.

Best Latin urban album

“Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0,” Rauw Alejandro; “Omerta,” J Balvin and Ryan Castro; “Hopi Sendé,” Ryan Castro; “Omakase,” Alvaro Diaz; “El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) - Feid vs Ferxxo,” Feid; “Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout,” Young Miko.

Best música Mexicana album

“Lo Que Me Falta por Llorar,” Grupo Frontera; “Aunque Me Duela,” Lupita Infante; “La Madrina,” Mari Nobre; “Dinastía (Deluxe),” Peso Pluma and Tito Double P; “¡Vida México!,” Carlos Rivera.

Best African music performance

“Gratitude,” Asake; “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?),” Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr; “No Tradition, No Africa,” King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni; “Big Daddy,” Tems; “Jogodo,” Wizkid and Asake.

Best reggae album

“Too Too Bad,” Buju Banton; “Exile,” Chronixx; “Brightside,” Ziggy Marley; “The Art of Acceptance,” Protoje; “Supernova,” Runkus; “Lottery,” Shaggy.

Best spoken word poetry album

“Black Shaman Strikes Back,” Marc Marcel; “The Color of Rain,” Aja Monet; “A Hero and a Villain,” Mad Skillz; “How Love Grows,” JWalt and Claydough; “Leap Life,” Saul Williams.

Best comedy album

“Good Girl,” Nikki Glaser; “Joy in the Trenches,” Trevor Noah; “Legacy,” Wanda Sykes; “100 Sound Effects,” Fred Armisen; “Take a Banana for the Ride,” Jeff Ross; “The Unstoppable...,” Dave Chappelle.

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“The Devil Wears Prada 2,” various artists; “Stranger Things Season 5,” various artists; “Wicked: For Good,” various artists; “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere”; “Wuthering Heights,” Charli xcx.

Best song written for visual media

“House,” from “Wuthering Heights”; “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from “Toy Story 5”; “Need Someone,” from “The Pitt”; “No Place Like Home,” from “Wicked: For Good”; “Runway,” from “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Best score soundtrack for visual media (composer’s award)

“The Odyssey,” Ludwig Göransson; “One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood; “Project Hail Mary,” Daniel Pemberton; “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” Ludwig Göransson; “Widow’s Bay,” David Fleming.

Producer of the year, non-classical

Tony Berg; Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II; Noah Goldstein; Miranda Lambert; Mike Sabath.

Best music video

“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers; “Storm,” Gener8ion and Yung Lean; “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Ariana Grande; “Click Clack Symphony,” Raye featuring Hans Zimmer; “Berghain,” Rosalía featuring Björk and Yves Tumor.

Best music film

“To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World,” Earth, Wind & Fire; “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live,” Billie Eilish; “Man on the Run,” Paul McCartney; “Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert,” Elvis Presley; “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story,” various artists.

Best album cover

“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops”; “Sad and Beautiful World”; “This Mirror Weighs a Ton”; “West End Girl”; “What Happened to the Streets?”