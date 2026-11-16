Man dead after shooting involving Dinwiddie County deputy, sheriff's office says

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a reported disturbance in Dinwiddie County led to a shooting involving a deputy overnight, according to a news release from the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was alerted to a disturbance at a home in the 16000 block of White Oak Road late Sunday night.

The first deputy on scene encountered a man inside the home, according to the news release.

"A struggle ensued between the subject inside the residence and the deputy," the release reads. "Ultimately, the male subject was shot and is deceased."

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, but the sheriff's office did not definitively state if the deputy shot the man.

The Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

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