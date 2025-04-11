What you need to know before the Monument Ave 10k Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- This Saturday, thousands of runners, walkers and cheerers will be lining Monument Avenue for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k. But before you head out to the event there are some things to keep in mind.

While the event starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, street closures went into effect on Thursday, April 10.

Here is what roads will be closing for the event and when:



Thursday, April 10

West Franklin Street between North Laurel & Belvidere Street

Closes 1:00 p.m. on April 10 until 5 p.m. on April 12

Friday, April 11

Shafer Street between West Franklin & Grace Street West Franklin Street between North Harrison & Laurel Street North Laurel Street between Cathedral Place & West Grace Street Pine Street between West Franklin & Grace Street Grove Avenue between North Harrison & Linden Street Park Avenue between North Harrison & Linden Street North Linden Street between Park & Floyd Avenue North Cherry Street between West Main Street & Floyd Avenue North Cathedral Place between Cathedral Place & South Cathedral Place North Laurel Street between West Main Street & South Cathedral Cathedral Place between North Laurel Street & North Cathedral Place / VCU Commons Area South Cathedral Place between North Cathedral Place & North Laurel Street Floyd Avenue between South Cathedral Place & North Harrison Street

Close at 5 p.m. on April 11 until 2 p.m. on April 12



Saturday, April 12 (Race Day)

West Franklin Street between North Lombardy & Harrison Street Shafer Street between West Broad & Grace Street Pine Street between West Grace & Broad Street Ryland Street between West Broad & Grace Street North Laurel Street between West Grace & Broad Street Munford Street between West Broad & Marshall Street Bowe Street between West Broad & Marshall Street North Hancock Street between West Broad & Marshall Street Goshen Street between West Broad & Marshall Street Gilmer Street between West Broad & Marshall Street West Broad Street between Belvidere & North Allen Avenue North Harrison Street between West Marshall Street & Park Avenue Kent Road between Wythe Avenue & Monument Avenue Chantilly Street between Monumental Street & Monument Avenue Blacker Street between Monumental Street & Monument Avenue Park Avenue between North Lombardy & Linden Street North Lombardy Street between Hanover & Park Avenue Hanover Avenue between N. Lombardy Street & Park Avenue North Meadow Street between Monument & Park Avenue Monument Avenue between Stuart Circle & Staples Mill Road West Grace Street between Belvidere & North Allen Avenue North Lombardy Street between West Broad Street & Park Avenue

Streets start closing as early as 3 a.m. on April 20 and stay closed through 2 p.m. at the latest.



For participants, there are several areas that you should know about.

Start of the race: Broad Street near Harrison Street

Finish line: Franklin Street near Laurel Street

There will be water for the runners at the start and finish areas of the race as well as along the course at Miles 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Port-o-johns will be located at the start area, along the course near each water stop and at the finish area.

The Bon Secours Medical Tents will also be stationed at the start and finish areas as well as on the course at Miles 3 and 5.5.

