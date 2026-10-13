The old Dairy Bar is coming down in Richmond. Here's what's going up.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scott’s Addition’s next major development is getting underway. Demolition of the former Dairy Bar complex at 1600 Roseneath Road began earlier this month.

The old buildings on the two-acre site are being taken down to make way for a seven-story mixed-use project from local developer Capital Square. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Watch: Video Vault 1998 June: Visiting the Dairy Bar in Scott`s Addition