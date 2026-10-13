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The old Dairy Bar is coming down in Richmond. Here's what's going up.

1600 Roseneath Road
Capital Square via Richmond BizSense
A rendering of Capital Square’s planned development at 1600 Roseneath Road.
1600 Roseneath Road
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scott’s Addition’s next major development is getting underway. Demolition of the former Dairy Bar complex at 1600 Roseneath Road began earlier this month.

The old buildings on the two-acre site are being taken down to make way for a seven-story mixed-use project from local developer Capital Square. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Watch: Video Vault 1998 June: Visiting the Dairy Bar in Scott`s Addition

Video Vault 1998 June: Visiting the Dairy Bar in Scott`s Addition

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