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15-year-old girl dies after crash in Powhatan County

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 3, 2026
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POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A 15-year-old girl has died after a crash in Powhatan County on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 8:12 p.m. on Cosby Road, one-tenth of a mile east of Three Bridge Road in Powhatan County, police said.

Police say a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer ran off the right side of the road and into trees, overturning and hitting another tree before coming to rest.

A passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to a local hospital where she died, according to police. She was wearing a seat belt. 

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

VSP is continuing to investigate the crash.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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