15-year-old girl dies after crash in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A 15-year-old girl has died after a crash in Powhatan County on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 8:12 p.m. on Cosby Road, one-tenth of a mile east of Three Bridge Road in Powhatan County, police said.

Police say a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer ran off the right side of the road and into trees, overturning and hitting another tree before coming to rest.

A passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to a local hospital where she died, according to police. She was wearing a seat belt.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

VSP is continuing to investigate the crash.