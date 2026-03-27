Two suffering from gunshot wounds after overnight incident, Richmond Police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that they said happened on the 1300 block of West Leigh Street, Thursday night.



Police were called around 9:15 p.m. on March 26 about an armed person and a possible shooting. Officers said they found evidence of a crime scene there, but no victims.

Around 30 minutes later, the department was told two men had walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. While one was initially thought to have life-threatening wounds, the severity was downgraded. The second man has one non-life threatening wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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