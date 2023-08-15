Longtime friend of Norfolk rapper Magoo says his death is 'very shocking'

NORFOLK, Va. — The rapper Magoo, a Norfolk-native best known for his nineties and early-2000s collaborations with longtime friend and mega producer Timbaland, is being remembered Monday by his fellow artists after it was announced he died unexpectedly at the age of 50.

His wife, Meco Barcliff, told The New York Times that the rapper, whose real name is Melvin Barcliff, died this weekend in Williamsburg and that he had no known health problems other than asthma.

Magoo has notable works with other 757 natives like The Neptunes, which is the duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, hip-hop duo Clipse with Pusha T and his brother and Missy Elliott. He also performed at the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach.

Magoo and Timbaland, who met as teenagers, formed their own duo and put out three albums. Their first collaboration, included the track “Up Jumps da’ Boogie,” featuring Elliott and Aaliyah.

News 3 spoke to many who said the news of his death is something they did not see coming.

"Just one of the nicest guys I ever met," Magoo's longtime friend Cory Taylor said.

Taylor has no trouble coming up with positive comments about Magoo.

"His humility was just as great as his talent and his gifts," said Taylor.

He shared a high school prom picture of Magoo.

Cory Taylor Rapper Magoo at his high school prom.

"We became very close when we were in drama class," Taylor said. "I was the class clown. He’d always look to me to say something or do something to make them laugh."

Taylor said the response to Magoo's death speaks to his impact.

"He was loved," said Taylor. "He was loved by everybody."

“He’s around the same age I am, so that’s shocking in itself," said 103 JAMZ Program Director DJ fountz.

The radio station 92.1 The Beat in Norfolk paid tribute Monday to Magoo and his music.

"Even though it’s a younger, more main-stream station it’s just only right," said Fountz.

Several artists took to social media after finding out about Magoo's passing, posting messages of condolences and shock.

R&B singer and songwriter Ginuwine said in part,"I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha."

As of Monday afternoon, there was no official word on where or how Magoo died.

The family released the following statement to News 3:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, son, brother, uncle & friend Melvin Barcliff aka Magoo. God called him home over the weekend.

He was survived by his parents, sisters, a brother and a host of nieces and nephews!

As a family, we extend our deepest gratitude to his fans and supporters. Your outpouring of affection & respect has been a source of strength for us during this difficult time.

Melvin was a private person so at this time the family kindly requests privacy as we navigate through this period of mourning. We are truly grateful for the love & support that has been shown to us during this time of loss.

Magoo's memory will forever live on and his music will continue to inspire & uplift us!

We ask for your understanding and respect as we process this loss and celebrate the life of a remarkable individual & our beloved son."