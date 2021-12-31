Virginia smashes record for for 3rd straight day with 17,600+ COVID cases

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia reported the single biggest increase in COVID-19 cases for a third straight day during the pandemic on New Year's Eve.
The state recorded 17,618 new virus cases out of the 40,973 tests processed since the update day before. Thursday was Virginia's second highest ever day with 13,500 cases and Wednesday was the third highest with 12,112 cases.
Gov. Ralph Northam addressed Wednesday's record-high in a statement saying that the increase is "a reason for concern, but not a reason for panic."
That is because Northam said that is because "vaccinations are keeping people safe, even as the omicron variant spreads."
"As the virus becomes endemic, it’s now time to study not only the number of cases, but also the severity of symptoms and the number of people going to the hospital," Northam said. "The data are clear: Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable, if everyone gets their shots."
RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Friday
The previous record in Virginia was set on Jan. 17, 2021, when 9,914 cases were reported.
However, the state recently saw 8,756 cases on Christmas Eve and 8,609 cases on Christmas Day.
The Commonwealth has reported a total 1,118,518, virus cases, with 807,247 of those cases confirmed and 311,271 deemed probable.
Virginia's seven-day positivity rate is 21.1%, which is up from 11.4% Friday, Dec. 24 and up from 8.5% the Friday before.
💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 Omicron Surge in Virginia
- LIVE UPDATES: 17,600+ new cases reported Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
- Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,180+ Friday; 200+ more patients discharged
- County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Friday
- Unvaxxed are bulk of Virginia COVID hospitalizations; people with mild symptoms told to avoid ERs
- Updated map lets you check COVID-19 vaccination rates where you live
- Richmond, Henrico health departments to give out 3,600 at-home COVID tests next week
- Virginia breaks record with new COVID-19 cases in single day
- Northam addresses record-high COVID case numbers in Virginiay
- FDA to approve Pfizer's vaccine booster for adolescents next week, reports say
- Doctors warn about false negatives when taking at-home COVID-19 tests
- Fauci says fourth COVID vaccine shot ‘conceivable’ as cases surge
- CDC: Avoid travel on cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status
TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON
Week of Dec. 25-31
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182
People Hospitalized: +1,516
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293
Week of Dec. 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,94
People Hospitalized: +383
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211
Week of Dec. 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321
People Hospitalized: -383*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188
Week of Dec. 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470
People Hospitalized: +459
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142
Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860
People Hospitalized: +316
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118
Week of Nov. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279
People Hospitalized: -113*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143
Week of Nov. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623
People Hospitalized: +277
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171
Week of Nov. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295
People Hospitalized: +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196
Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771
People Hospitalized: +380
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218
Week of Oct. 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,016
People Hospitalized: +448
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239
Week of Oct. 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817
People Hospitalized: +502
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277
Week of Oct. 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779
People Hospitalized: +503
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316
Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831
People Hospitalized: +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,463
People Hospitalized: +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 Omicron Surge in Virginia
- LIVE UPDATES: 17,600+ new cases reported Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
- Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,180+ Friday; 200+ more patients discharged
- County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Friday
- Unvaxxed are bulk of Virginia COVID hospitalizations; people with mild symptoms told to avoid ERs
- Updated map lets you check COVID-19 vaccination rates where you live
- Richmond, Henrico health departments to give out 3,600 at-home COVID tests next week
- Virginia breaks record with new COVID-19 cases in single day
- Northam addresses record-high COVID case numbers in Virginiay
- FDA to approve Pfizer's vaccine booster for adolescents next week, reports say
- Doctors warn about false negatives when taking at-home COVID-19 tests
- Fauci says fourth COVID vaccine shot ‘conceivable’ as cases surge
- CDC: Avoid travel on cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status