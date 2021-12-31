Virginia smashes record for for 3rd straight day with 17,600+ COVID cases

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia reported the single biggest increase in COVID-19 cases for a third straight day during the pandemic on New Year's Eve.

The state recorded 17,618 new virus cases out of the 40,973 tests processed since the update day before. Thursday was Virginia's second highest ever day with 13,500 cases and Wednesday was the third highest with 12,112 cases.

Gov. Ralph Northam addressed Wednesday's record-high in a statement saying that the increase is "a reason for concern, but not a reason for panic."

That is because Northam said that is because "vaccinations are keeping people safe, even as the omicron variant spreads."

"As the virus becomes endemic, it’s now time to study not only the number of cases, but also the severity of symptoms and the number of people going to the hospital," Northam said. "The data are clear: Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable, if everyone gets their shots."

RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Friday

VDH

The previous record in Virginia was set on Jan. 17, 2021, when 9,914 cases were reported.

However, the state recently saw 8,756 cases on Christmas Eve and 8,609 cases on Christmas Day.

The Commonwealth has reported a total 1,118,518, virus cases, with 807,247 of those cases confirmed and 311,271 deemed probable.

Virginia's seven-day positivity rate is 21.1%, which is up from 11.4% Friday, Dec. 24 and up from 8.5% the Friday before.

File COVID-19

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Dec. 25-31

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182

People Hospitalized: +1,516

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293

Week of Dec. 18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,94

People Hospitalized: +383

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321

People Hospitalized: -383*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470

People Hospitalized: +459

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860

People Hospitalized: +316

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279

People Hospitalized: -113*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623

People Hospitalized: +277

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771

People Hospitalized: +380

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,016

People Hospitalized: +448

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817

People Hospitalized: +502

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779

People Hospitalized: +503

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831

People Hospitalized: +553

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,463

People Hospitalized: +579

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).