Virginia breaks record for COVID hospitalizations; which regions are seeing 'significant increases'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations topped 3,300 Friday for the first time since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

There were 3,329 patients in hospitals who were either positive or had test results pending as of Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA). The Commonwealth's previous high of 3,201 hospitalizations happened on Jan. 13, 2021, during the third surge of the pandemic.

VHHA Virginia topped 3,201 COVID hospitalizations happened on Jan. 13, 2021, during the pandemic's third wave, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

Officials with the hospital association warned COVID hospitalizations are up nearly 200 percent across across all regions over the past month. However, Virginia's Central, Eastern and Northern regions are seeing "significant increases."

Julian Walker with the VHHA called the current situation "serious" and pointed out that hospitalizations metrics tend to slightly lag behind rising case counts.

Virginia also reported its highest ever number of COVID-19 cases Friday with 18,309 cases. Last Friday was Virginia's second highest ever day with 17,618 cases.

Virginia's seven-day positivity rate is 32.4%, which is up from 21.1% Friday, Dec. 31, up from 11.4% Friday, Dec. 24 and up from 8.5% Friday, Dec. 17.

"If things remain on the current trajectory for an extended period, we could face the possibility of straining the limits of the system’s capacity," Walker said.

In order to deal with this fifth surge, Walker said hospitals are making operational changes like scaling back or postponing non-emergency procedures, implementing visitation restrictions and reallocating staff.

"While each facility and the situation it is confronting is unique, hospitals and their teams have consistently adapted to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic," Walker said.

Data continues to show most patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, according to Walker.

"We also continue to urge unvaccinated Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted as a way to reduce their risk of infection and/or serious illness that leads to hospitalization, both for individual, family, and community health and so as not to further strain hospitals and their team members on the frontlines of the pandemic," Walker said.

Nearly 68% of Virginia's population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to nearly 78% of people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Additionally more than 2 million booster doses have been administered in the state.

There have been more than 15,600 COVID-19-linked deaths in Virginia since the pandemic's start. Additionally, data show more than 80,700 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have gone home from the hospital since beginning of the pandemic. That includes more than 6,000 patients discharged between Dec. 5, 2021 and Jan. 7, 2022.

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Dec. 25-31

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182

People Hospitalized: +1,516

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293

Week of Dec. 18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,94

People Hospitalized: +383

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321

People Hospitalized: -383*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470

People Hospitalized: +459

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860

People Hospitalized: +316

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279

People Hospitalized: -113*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623

People Hospitalized: +277

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771

People Hospitalized: +380

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,016

People Hospitalized: +448

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817

People Hospitalized: +502

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779

People Hospitalized: +503

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831

People Hospitalized: +553

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,463

People Hospitalized: +579

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

