'Please stay home' on New Year's Eve if you're sick, doctor begs

RICHMOND, Va. -- As 2022 nears and COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Central Virginia, health officials are urging folks to use caution and potentially cancel plans for New Year's celebrations.

The warning comes as Virginia reported the biggest increase in COVID-19 cases (12,112) in a single day during the pandemic Wednesday.

VDH

Dr. Laura Murphy with the Virginia Department of Health said events can be broken down into three risk categories: low, medium and high.

"I would generally recommend you avoid or think carefully about high-risk events and your participation in them," Murphy said.

Low-risk events include virtual or ones with those you live with, while medium-risk ones includes indoor events with fully vaccinated people or outdoors if you do not know them, according to the health department. And high-risk events are indoor with people with an unknown vaccine status or where people are close together cheering or celebrating loudly.

"Really try to focus on those lower risk types of events," Murphy urged. "We'd also ask people to keep in mind that layering prevention strategies is always better than just relying on one."

Some of those strategies include masking, testing before and after, and getting the vaccine or booster.

A "Happy New Year" hat lies on the wet ground along with other items following the celebration in New York's Times Square, early Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Additionally, Murphy asked anyone with symptoms like a fever, cough, sore throat or muscle aches to stay home and get tested.

"We would very much recommend to anyone that you not attend a social gathering, if you're feeling unwell, and to get tested," Murphy urged. "No matter what you're doing on New Year's Eve, if you're not feeling well, please, please stay home."

Elegba Folklore Society

Moreover, some businesses and event organizers have decided to cancel plans because of the surge.

In fact, the Elegba Folklore Society canceled its Kwanzaa celebration slated for Thursday. Officials said they had precautions in place, but changed their minds as the numbers kept rising.

It's unfortunate all the way around. We had a wonderful program planned out," Elegba Folklore Society President/Artistic Director Janine Bell said. "If we just had that one incident, it would just put a damper on everything and so that's when the risk became too great."

Puppets Off Broad Street made a similar call and canceled its week-long Puppetfest, taking into account the ages of the event's primary audience.

"Really that like age three to 11 space, you know, some of whom could be vaccinated, they're not fully vaccinated, and many of them can't be vaccinated," RVA Winter Puppetfest Artistic Director Heidi Rugg said.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.

