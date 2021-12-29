County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 12,112 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 31,29 total tests processed since Tuesday's update. That marks Virginia's biggest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day during the pandemic, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,087,400 as of Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

As of Wednesday's update, 41,377 (+398 from yesterday) people had been hospitalized and 15,541 (+37) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000 again; 500+ more patients discharged

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases:

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 46,708 ( +640 )

Henrico 41,247 ( +624 )

Richmond City 28,819 ( +452 )

Hanover 14,179 ( +142 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 56,838 ( +655 )

Norfolk 27,175 ( +287 )

Chesapeake 32,469 ( +282 )

Newport News 22,897 ( +262 )

Hampton 16,979 ( +233 )

Portsmouth 14,089 ( +196 )

Suffolk 12,207 ( +137 )

James City 8,261 ( +123 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 111,579 ( +1,825 )

Prince William 65,360 ( +1,178 )

Loudoun 42,751 ( +671 )

Arlington 24,753 ( +290 )

Alexandria 18,319 ( +237 )

Stafford 19,484 ( +151 )

Spotsylvania 18,165 ( +133 )

Additional Localities

Fauquier 8,830 ( +189 )

Frederick 14,237 ( +157 )

Albemarle 9,491 ( +146 )

Lynchburg 12,913 ( +122 )

Roanoke County 13,975 ( +108 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 4,463 ( +17 )

Albemarle 9,491 ( +146 )

Alexandria 18,319 ( +237 )

Alleghany 2,493 ( +10 )

Amelia 1,714 ( +17 )

Amherst 4,822 ( +27 )

Appomattox 2,681 ( +9 )

Arlington 24,753 ( +290 )

Augusta 11,852 ( +123 )

Bath 569 ( +9 )

Bedford 11,282 ( +58 )

Bland 1,174 ( +4 )

Botetourt 4,738 ( +23 )

Bristol 2,694 ( +16 )

Brunswick 1,906 ( +6 )

Buchanan 3,085 ( +12 )

Buckingham 2,867 ( +9 )

Buena Vista City 1,496 ( +5 )

Campbell 8,214 ( +44 )

Caroline 4,722 ( -5 )

Carroll 4,684 ( +17 )

Charles City 808 ( +5 )

Charlotte 1,515 ( +8 )

Charlottesville 6,073 ( +83 )

Chesapeake 32,469 ( +282 )

Chesterfield 46,708 ( +640 )

Clarke 1,782 ( +28 )

Colonial Heights 3,000 ( +37 )

Covington 812 ( +2 )

Craig 741 ( +5 )

Culpeper 7,926 ( +124 )

Cumberland 832 ( +5 )

Danville 6,913 ( +38 )

Dickenson 2,190 ( +23 )

Dinwiddie 3,693 ( +10 )

Emporia 859 ( +1 )

Essex 1,441 ( +13 )

Fairfax 111,579 ( +1,825 )

Fairfax City 1,274 ( +19 )

Falls Church 920 ( +22 )

Fauquier 8,830 ( +189 )

Floyd 1,756 ( +15 )

Fluvanna 3,244 ( +36 )

Franklin City 1,763 ( +8 )

Franklin County 7,255 ( +50 )

Frederick 14,237 ( +157 )

Fredericksburg 3,563 ( +31 )

Galax 1,751 ( +6 )

Giles 2,590 ( +4 )

Gloucester 4,379 ( +33 )

Goochland 2,487 ( +19 )

Grayson 2,588 ( +9 )

Greene 2,574 ( +35 )

Greensville 2,038 ( +16 )

Halifax 4,490 ( +32 )

Hampton 16,979 ( +233 )

Hanover 14,179 ( +142 )

Harrisonburg 9,009 ( +48 )

Henrico 41,247 ( +624 )

Henry 7,642 ( +56 )

Highland 228 ( +4 )

Hopewell 4,058 ( +50 )

Isle of Wight 4,973 ( +42 )

James City 8,261 ( +123 )

King and Queen 737 ( +7 )

King George 3,241 ( +28 )

King William 2,435 ( +34 )

Lancaster 1,167 ( +12 )

Lee 4,112 ( +16 )

Lexington 1,707 ( +7 )

Loudoun 42,751 ( +671 )

Louisa 4,080 ( +57 )

Lunenburg 1,291 ( +5 )

Lynchburg 12,913 ( +122 )

Madison 1,316 ( +26 )

Manassas City 6,120 ( +85 )

Manassas Park 1,311 ( +4 )

Martinsville 2,363 ( +11 )

Mathews 994 ( +5 )

Mecklenburg 3,749 ( +4 )

Middlesex 1,101 ( +7 )

Montgomery 12,941 ( +60 )

Nelson 1,681 ( +14 )

New Kent 2,883 ( +23 )

Newport News 22,897 ( +262 )

Norfolk 27,175 ( +287 )

Northampton 1,239 ( +4 )

Northumberland 1,344 ( +11 )

Norton 754 ( +15 )

Nottoway 2,812 ( +32 )

Orange 4,553 ( +58 )

Page 4,075 ( +23 )

Patrick 2,526 ( +24 )

Petersburg 5,555 ( +59 )

Pittsylvania 9,053 ( +41 )

Poquoson 1,492 ( +10 )

Portsmouth 14,089 ( +196 )

Powhatan 3,320 ( +24 )

Prince Edward 3,163 ( +11 )

Prince George 5,658 ( +28 )

Prince William 65,360 ( +1,178 )

Pulaski 4,769 ( +20 )

Radford 3,260 ( +19 )

Rappahannock 708 ( +8 )

Richmond City 28,819 ( +452 )

Richmond County 1,804 ( +7 )

Roanoke City 14,050 ( +88 )

Roanoke County 13,975 ( +108 )

Rockbridge 2,416 ( +6 )

Rockingham 10,605 ( +61 )

Russell 4,607 ( +24 )

Salem 4,320 ( +27 )

Scott 3,734 ( +14 )

Shenandoah 7,801 ( +53 )

Smyth 5,607 ( +29 )

Southampton 2,534 ( +15 )

Spotsylvania 18,165 ( +133 )

Stafford 19,484 ( +151 )

Staunton 3,885 ( +39 )

Suffolk 12,207 ( +137 )

Surry 696 ( +10 )

Sussex 1,659 ( +2 )

Tazewell 6,779 ( +58 )

Virginia Beach 56,838 ( +655 )

Warren 6,209 ( +72 )

Washington 9,059 ( +36 )

Waynesboro 4,018 ( +19 )

Westmoreland 2,176 ( +11 )

Williamsburg 1,307 ( +1 )

Winchester 4,323 ( +35 )

Wise 6,521 ( +57 )

Wythe 5,127 ( +29 )

York 6,305 ( +69 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 23% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for nearly 31% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.6% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 19.6% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 564,001 cases versus the 516,095 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 7,304 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

