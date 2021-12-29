Virginia breaks record with 12,100+ new COVID-19 cases in single day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia reported the biggest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day during the pandemic Wednesday.

The state reported 12,112 new cases out of the 31,629 tests processed since Tuesday's update. The previous day saw 7,439 new cases.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health called Wednesday's case count "actual new positive infections" and said that "no reporting delay" had impacted the stats.

VDH

The previous record in Virginia was set on Jan. 17, 2021, when 9,914 cases were reported.

However, the state recently saw 8,756 cases on Christmas Eve and 8,609 cases on Christmas Day.

The Commonwealth has reported a total 1,087,400 virus cases, with 787,538 of those cases confirmed and 299,862 determined to be probable.

Virginia's seven-day positivity rate is 17.4%, which is up from 11.4% Friday, Dec. 24 and up from 8.5% the Friday before.

RELATED: Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000 again; 500+ more patients discharged

File COVID-19

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Dec. 18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,94

People Hospitalized: +383

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321

People Hospitalized: -383*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470

People Hospitalized: +459

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860

People Hospitalized: +316

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279

People Hospitalized: -113*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623

People Hospitalized: +277

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771

People Hospitalized: +380

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,016

People Hospitalized: +448

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817

People Hospitalized: +502

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779

People Hospitalized: +503

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831

People Hospitalized: +553

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,463

People Hospitalized: +579

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.