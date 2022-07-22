Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly 900 COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations up 16%

President Joe Biden is reporting a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough from his COVID-19 infection. Biden tested positive on Thursday at the White House. He has begun taking an antiviral pill that has been shown to reduce the chances of severe disease. His infection was detected first with an antigen test, the same type that many Americans use at home. It was then confirmed with a PCR test. Biden felt tired Wednesday evening and didn't sleep well. The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. The White House says the president will work in isolation until he tests negative.
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 10:34:28-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 744 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 641 (+103) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 699 Friday. That is up 45 from 654 last Friday. That number was 615 the previous Friday and 558 the Friday before that.

Additionally, nearly 900 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 115,456 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 114,557 (+899) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,867 (+66 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: Virginia's 7-day positivity rate sits at 22.3%; new cases flat this week

VHHA07222022.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate sits at 22.4% White House tries to make Biden's COVID a 'teachable moment' President Biden says 'I'm doing great' after testing positive for COVID-19 As a new variant drives up COVID numbers, is your vaccine still effective? Access to broadband internet improves COVID-19 outcomes, research shows CDC ends COVID-19 monitoring program for cruise ships Jan. 6 Committee will hold hearing without Chair Thompson Experts rue simple steps not taken before latest COVID surge 25 million kids missed routine vaccinations because of COVID County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.