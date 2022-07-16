Nearly 800 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 3%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 641 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 659 (-18) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 654 Friday. That is up 39 from 615 last Friday. That number was 558 the previous Friday and 540 the Friday before that.

Additionally, nearly 800 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 114,557 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 113,765 (+792) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,519 (+66 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

WTVR

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.