Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly 800 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 3%

The BA.5 subvariant is driving a rise in COVID infections. Dr. Celine Gounder talks on "CBS Mornings" about who needs to get a booster now, and the plan to revise booster vaccines.
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 09:54:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 641 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 659 (-18) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 654 Friday. That is up 39 from 615 last Friday. That number was 558 the previous Friday and 540 the Friday before that.

Additionally, nearly 800 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 114,557 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 113,765 (+792) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,519 (+66 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: Virginia's 7-day positivity rate climbs to 22.3%; new cases down 6% last week

VHHA08152022.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
Most Americans now live in areas where masking against COVID-19 is urged Youngkin eases day care, school masking, quarantine guidance VDH releases new quarantine guidance for schools, daycares and camps CDC Map: Masks urged for 50 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond New coronavirus mutant BA.2.75 raises concerns in multiple US states 10 MLB players barred from traveling to Toronto due to COVID regulations FDA authorizes Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine Doctors say new COVID-19 variant to be blamed for spike in cases COVID task force recommends people get booster shots as BA.5 rapidly spreads Biden administration orders millions of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine doses

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.