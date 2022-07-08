Watch Now
720+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations up 11%

The FDA is recommending protection against those omicron variants be included in COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Earlier this week, an FDA advisory committee met to discuss changing the current vaccine booster doses for the coming fall and winter.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 08, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 659 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 591 (+58) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 615 Friday. That is up 57 from 558 last Friday. That number was 540 the previous Friday and 565 the Friday before that.

Additionally, more than 720 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 113,765 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 113,044 (+721) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,519 (+66 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

