700+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia up %11

COVID vaccinations start for little kids in Richmond, Henrico
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jul 02, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 591 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 533 (+58) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 558 Friday. That is up 18 from
540 last Friday. That number was 565 the previous Friday and 571 the Friday before that.

Additionally, more than 700 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 113,044 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 112,342 (+702) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,519 (+66 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: New cases dropped 2% last week

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

