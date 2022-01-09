Watch
Virginia hospitalizations top 3,550; nearly 2,900 COVID-19 patients discharged last week

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 10:57:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Virginia broke records for a third straight day Sunday and hospitalizations steadily increased over the past seven days, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there are currently 3,551 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 2,405 (+1,146) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 3,356 (+1,207) of those patients have COVID-19 while 195 (-61) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sits at 3,118 as of Sunday. That is up 1,036 from 2,082 last Sunday and from 1,561 the previous Sunday.

Additionally, nearly 2,900 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 81,412 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 78,546 (+2,886) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

RELATED: 102,500+ new cases reported last week; 67.9% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

VHHA01092022.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 Omicron Surge in Virginia

