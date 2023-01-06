Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations up 15%

Watch Now
"It's by far the most infectious variant we've ever had. So much so that it was 4% of cases beginning of December. And by the end of December, it's over 40% of cases," CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus said. "So tremendously infectious, although there is no data that people are getting sick from it, and there's no data yet that it's evading vaccines, despite what some of the media has reported. It seems that the vaccine t-cell responses are still protective against serious illness and hospitalization, which is very powerful and very heartening in many respects."
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 06, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 1,101 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 961 (+140) last Thursday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 1,067 Friday. That is up 221 from 846 last Thursday. That number was 745 the Thursday before and 719 the previous Friday.

Additionally, nearly 1,000 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 131,846 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 130,868 (+978) patients from last Thursday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

