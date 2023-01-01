Watch Now
Nearly 900 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations up 24%

Physicians are worried about rise in COVID cases after holidays.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 10:14:33-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Thursday, there were 961 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 776 (+185) last Thursday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 846 Thursday. That is up 101 from 745 last Thursday. That number was 719 the Friday before and 650 the previous Friday.

Additionally, nearly 900 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 130,868 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Thursday, an increase from 129,975 (+893) patients from last Thursday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

