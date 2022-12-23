Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

500+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations up 2%

As Richmonders crossed off items on their holiday shopping list Friday, folks around Carytown said they were staying health-conscious due to increasing cases of respiratory illnesses.
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:03:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Thursday, there were 776 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 762 (+14) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 745 Thursday. That is up 26 from 719 last Friday. That number was 650 the Friday before and 554 the previous Friday.

Additionally, more than 500 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 129,975 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Thursday, an increase from 129,453 (+522 patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 22,649 (+57 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: 7-day positivity rate is 17%; new cases up 21% last week

VHHA12172022.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
New CDC report finds life expectancy in US falls to lowest levels since 1996 What health officials say you need to know about the 'tridemic' CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 14.4%; new cases up 22% last week Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 13% last week As sickness spreads across Richmond, here's the 'most important thing' to do Are the bivalent COVID-19 boosters working? CDC releases new data Doctors weigh in on whether you should exercise while ill Americans can request 4 free COVID-19 tests per household Dr. Fauci talks misinformation, what he would have done differently amid COVID

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.