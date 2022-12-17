Watch Now
700+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations up 13%

As Richmonders crossed off items on their holiday shopping list Friday, folks around Carytown said they were staying health-conscious due to increasing cases of respiratory illnesses.
Posted at 9:15 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 09:18:40-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 762 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 677 (+85) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 719 Friday. That is up 69 from 650
last Friday. That number was 554 the previous Friday.

Additionally, more than 700 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 1289,453 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 128,735 (+718 patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 22,592 (+54 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

