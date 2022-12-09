Watch Now
Nearly 600 COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations up 4%

Posted at 2:41 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 14:41:46-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 677 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 651 (+187) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 650 Friday. That is up 96 from 554 last Friday.

Additionally, nearly 600 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 128,735 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 128,140 (+595 patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 222,538 (+81 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

