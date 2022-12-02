880+ COVID-19 patients discharged over past 2 weeks; Virginia hospitalizations up 40%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past two week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA). (Data was not available last Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.)

As of Friday, there were 651 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 464 (+187) from Friday, Nov. 18, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 554 Friday. That is up 92 from 462 two Friday's ago. That number was 489 the previous Friday and 471 the week before that.

Additionally, more than 880 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 128,140 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 127,259 (+881 patients from the Friday, Nov. 18 update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 22,285 (+53 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.