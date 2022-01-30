Watch
3,500+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations drop 18%

Posted at 10:25 AM, Jan 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped 18% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were currently 2,949 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 3,634 (-685) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 2,830 (-670 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 119 (-15) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 3,352 as of Sunday. That is down 475 from 3,827 last Sunday. Previous average COVID hospitalizations were 3,837 on Jan. 16, 3,118 on Jan. 9 and 2,082 on Jan. 2.

Additionally, more than 3,500 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 90,907 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 87,381 (+3,526) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

