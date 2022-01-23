2,800+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations drop nearly 5%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped nearly 5% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).
As of Sunday, there were currently 3,634 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 3,817 (-183) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 3,500 (-137 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 134 (-47) have tests pending.
VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 3,827 as of Sunday. That is down 10 from 3,837 last Sunday. The average of COVID hospitalizations was 3,118 on Jan. 9 and 2,082 on Jan. 2.
Additionally, more than 2,800 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.
The VHHA reported a total of 87,381 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 84,533 (+2,848) patients from last Sunday's update.
The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.
The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.
The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.
