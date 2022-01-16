3,100+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations top 3,800

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hospitalizations have increased over the past seven days, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA). While that number is a record high, data show they have slowed compared to the 1,100 jump in patients the week before.

As of Sunday, there are currently 3,817 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 3,551(+226) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 3,636 (+280) of those patients have COVID-19 while 181 (-10) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sits at 3,837 as of Sunday. That is up 719 from 3,118 last Sunday and from 2,082 the previous Sunday.

Additionally, more than 3,100 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 84,533 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 81,412 (+3,121) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

RELATED: 130,300+ new cases reported last week; 68.3% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.