1,000 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 10%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 990 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 1,101 (-111) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 1,069 Friday. That is up 2 from 1,067 last Friday. That number was 846 the Thursday before and 745 the previous Thursday.

Additionally, 1,000 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 132,846 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 131,846 (+1,000) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.