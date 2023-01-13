Watch Now
1,000 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 10%

"It's by far the most infectious variant we've ever had. So much so that it was 4% of cases beginning of December. And by the end of December, it's over 40% of cases," CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus said. "So tremendously infectious, although there is no data that people are getting sick from it, and there's no data yet that it's evading vaccines, despite what some of the media has reported. It seems that the vaccine t-cell responses are still protective against serious illness and hospitalization, which is very powerful and very heartening in many respects."
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 12:36:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 990 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 1,101 (-111) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 1,069 Friday. That is up 2 from 1,067 last Friday. That number was 846 the Thursday before and 745 the previous Thursday.

Additionally, 1,000 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 132,846 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 131,846 (+1,000) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
