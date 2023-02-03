630+ COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations down 8%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 657 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 717 (-60) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 676 Friday. That is down 93 from 769 last Friday. That number was 899 the Friday before and 1,069 the previous week.

Additionally, more than 630 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 134,829 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 134,196 (+633) patients from last Friday's update.

Additionally, 23,135 (+47 from last week) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth.