Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

600+ COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations down 15%

With warnings all winter about a so-called “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, a new study released Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, suggests young children are the ones impacted the most.
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 16:31:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 717 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 845 (-128) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 769 Friday. That is down 130 from
899 last Friday. That number was 1,069 the Friday before and 1,067 the previous week.

Additionally, more than 600 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 134,196 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 133,594 (+602) patients from last Friday's update.

Additionally, 23,088 (+126 from last week) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA01272022.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
CDC gives early estimates on booster shots' effectiveness against subvariants Long COVID patients turn to experimental treatment to fix altered sense of smell FDA will soon decide whether to recommend yearly COVID-19 vaccines Young children are most impacted by 'tripledemic,' study finds County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 18%; new cases down 34% last week First COVID-19 case in US was diagnosed three years ago Next COVID variant will likely be found in airplane wastewater Virginia COVID hospitalizations down 15% this week CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.