Nearly 750 COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations down 15%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 845 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 990 (-145) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 899 Friday. That is down 170 from

1,069 last Friday. That number was 1,067 the Friday before and 846 the previous Thursday.

Additionally, nearly 750 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 133,594 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 132,846 (+748) patients from last Friday's update.

Additionally, 22,962 (+140 from last week) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.