130+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 20% last week

Posted at 11:42 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 11:42:50-04

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association sunset their COVID-19 hospitalization data dashboard on Thursday, April 27, 2023 since fstatewide coronavirus hospitalizations are relatively low and the federal COVID-19 public health emergency is slated to end May 11.

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Thursday, there were 135 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 170 (-35) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 162 Thursday. That is down 11 from 173 last Friday. That number was 221 the Friday before and 268 the previous week.

Additionally, more than 130 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 139,429 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 139,296 (+133) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA04272023.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provided up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

