160+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 3% last week

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, April 23
Posted at 11:01 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 23:01:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 170 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 176 (-6) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 173 Friday. That is down 48 from 221 last Friday. That number was 268 the Friday before and 274 the previous week.

Additionally, more than 160 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 139,296 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 139,135 (+161) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

