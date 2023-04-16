Nearly 350 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 36% last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 176 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 277 (-101) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 221 Friday. That is down 47 from 268 last Friday. That number was 274 the Friday before and 275 the previous week.

Additionally, nearly 350 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 139,135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 138,788 (+347) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth.