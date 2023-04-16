Watch Now
Nearly 350 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 36% last week

“You can get immunity through infection, but it runs the risk that you're gonna be one of those cases that can affect all age groups actually, where you have a bad outcome, you are hospitalized, or you could even die," Chris Murray, Director of Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said.
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 17:24:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 176 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 277 (-101) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 221 Friday. That is down 47 from 268 last Friday. That number was 274 the Friday before and 275 the previous week.

Additionally, nearly 350 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 139,135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 138,788 (+347) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA04142023.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

