200+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations drop 15%

The U.S. is getting a first glimpse of what it’s like to experience COVID-19 outbreaks during this new phase of living with the virus, and the roster of the newly infected is studded with stars. Cabinet members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Broadway actors and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut have all tested positive. Outbreaks at Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University are bringing back mask requirements to those campuses as officials seek out quarantine space. The outbreaks in the Northeast may — or may not — signal what’s to come, experts say. Case counts are no longer reliable because official testing and reporting has been scaled back and more Americans are testing at home.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 12:12:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped 15% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 205 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 242 (-37) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 159 (-31 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 46 (-6) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 222 as of Sunday. That is down 51 from 273 last Sunday and down 128 from 350 the prior Sunday.

Additionally, more than 240 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 107,475 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 107,234 (+241) patients from last Sunday's update. More than 19,700 deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

