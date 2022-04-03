Watch
800+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations drop 14%

The previous pandemic low was last June, according to the CDC. More than three-fourths of nursing home residents are vaccinated and boosted.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Apr 03, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped 14% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 242 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 282 (-39) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 190 (-61 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 52 (+21) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 273 as of Sunday. That is down 77 from 350 last Sunday and down 161 from 434 the prior Sunday.

Additionally, more than 800 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 107,234 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 106,431 (+803) patients from last Sunday's update. More than 19,700 deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

