COVID-19 in Virginia: 15,400+ new cases reported Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,176,159 (+15,449 from Monday's update)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 43,267 (+1,432 from Monday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,622 (+7 from Monday)
TESTING
Total Tests: 16,112,659 (+33,817 fromMonday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 28.4% (Up from 26.6% Monday)
IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week
VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,618,802 (+5,687 from Monday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.5% (No change from Monday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 88.9% (Up from 88.8% from Monday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,782,455 (+3,551 from Monday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.7% (Up from 67.6% Monday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.2% (Up from 78.1% Monday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,096,324 (+14,173 from Monday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS