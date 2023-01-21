County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 10,554 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,240,431.

There were 990 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which is down from 1,101 (-111) the previous Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

And as of Tuesday's update from the Virginia Department of Health, 22,962 (+140 from last Tuesday) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses.

CDC Virginia COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Jan. 19, 2023.

Updated CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 16 Virginia localities

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Jan. 11-17):

Central Virginia

Henrico 88,306 ( +463 )

Chesterfield 97,881 ( +407 )

Richmond City 61,139 ( +204 )

Hanover 28,412 ( +100 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 113,482 ( +373 )

Newport News 48,655 ( +244 )

Chesapeake 63,100 ( +200 )

Hampton 37,787 ( +162 )

Norfolk 53,017 ( +155 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 256,096 ( +1,002 )

Prince William 125,182 ( +573 )

Loudoun 95,836 ( +384 )

Arlington 65,493 ( +228 )

Alexandria 44,826 ( +220 )

Stafford 41,147 ( +193 )

Spotsylvania 34,688 ( +121 )

Additional Localities

Campbell 17,318 ( +114 )

Roanoke County 27,765 ( +113 )

Roanoke City 27,766 ( +112 )

Albemarle 24,740 ( +111 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Jan. 11-17)

Accomack 8,898 ( +26 )

Albemarle 24,740 ( +111 )

Alexandria 44,826 ( +220 )

Alleghany 4,432 ( +16 )

Amelia 3,496 ( +11 )

Amherst 9,298 ( +34 )

Appomattox 4,925 ( +19 )

Arlington 65,493 ( +228 )

Augusta 23,985 ( +84 )

Bath 1,064 ( +4 )

Bedford 21,698 ( +92 )

Bland 2,349 ( +3 )

Botetourt 9,765 ( +37 )

Bristol 6,009 ( +25 )

Brunswick 3,979 ( +25 )

Buchanan 6,064 ( +13 )

Buckingham 4,869 ( +19 )

Buena Vista City 2,241 ( +7 )

Campbell 17,318 ( +114 )

Caroline 8,843 ( +24 )

Carroll 9,465 ( +60 )

Charles City 1,663 ( +9 )

Charlotte 3,337 ( +9 )

Charlottesville 12,320 ( +18 )

Chesapeake 63,100 ( +200 )

Chesterfield 97,881 ( +407 )

Clarke 3,440 ( +15 )

Colonial Heights 6,230 ( +22 )

Covington 1,850 ( +11 )

Craig 1,433 ( +7 )

Culpeper 14,162 ( +38 )

Cumberland 1,797 ( +12 )

Danville 14,362 ( +86 )

Dickenson 4,755 ( +27 )

Dinwiddie 7,304 ( +23 )

Emporia 1,602 ( +10 )

Essex 2,786 ( +10 )

Fairfax 256,096 ( +1,002 )

Fairfax City 2,635 ( +26 )

Falls Church 3,433 ( +16 )

Fauquier 16,332 ( +44 )

Floyd 3,611 ( +10 )

Fluvanna 6,799 ( +15 )

Franklin City 2,642 ( +3 )

Franklin County 13,869 ( +79 )

Frederick 26,254 ( +72 )

Fredericksburg 7,107 ( +13 )

Galax 3,201 ( +26 )

Giles 5,169 ( +20 )

Gloucester 9,396 ( +37 )

Goochland 5,650 ( +24 )

Grayson 5,502 ( +39 )

Greene 4,996 ( +18 )

Greensville 3,803 ( +15 )

Halifax 9,483 ( +45 )

Hampton 37,787 ( +162 )

Hanover 28,412 ( +100 )

Harrisonburg 14,956 ( +30 )

Henrico 88,306 ( +463 )

Henry 15,751 (+ 64 )

Highland 487 ( 0 )

Hopewell 7,669 ( +16 )

Isle of Wight 9,011 ( +15 )

James City 20,850 ( +67 )

King and Queen 1,436 ( +1 )

King George 6,762 ( +51 )

King William 4,641 ( +9 )

Lancaster 2,282 ( +7 )

Lee 8,259 ( +43 )

Lexington 2,610 ( +5 )

Loudoun 95,836 ( +384 )

Louisa 8,761 ( +38 )

Lunenburg 3,281 ( +13 )

Lynchburg 23,762 ( +94 )

Madison 3,118 ( +6 )

Manassas City 11,598 ( +67 )

Manassas Park 4,811 ( +21 )

Martinsville 4,473 ( +7 )

Mathews 2,017 ( +11 )

Mecklenburg 7,707 (+ 23 )

Middlesex 2,460 ( +20 )

Montgomery 24,403 ( +54 )

Nelson 3,220 ( +8 )

New Kent 5,839 ( +30 )

Newport News 48,655 ( +244 )

Norfolk 53,017 ( +155 )

Northampton 2,856 ( +10 )

Northumberland 2,670 ( +11 )

Norton 1,576 ( +5 )

Nottoway 5,581 ( +16 )

Orange 9,027 ( +36 )

Page 6,930 ( +24 )

Patrick 4,843 ( +21 )

Petersburg 9,999 ( +26 )

Pittsylvania 18,541 ( +79 )

Poquoson 2,911 ( +11 )

Portsmouth 26,154 ( +93 )

Powhatan 6,276 ( +17 )

Prince Edward 6,546 ( +30 )

Prince George 11,350 ( +44 )

Prince William 125,182 ( +573 )

Pulaski 10,572 ( +49 )

Radford 5,025 ( +11 )

Rappahannock 1,344 ( +3 )

Richmond City 61,139 ( +204 )

Richmond County 2,899 ( -2 )

Roanoke City 27,766 ( +112 )

Roanoke County 27,765 ( +113 )

Rockbridge 5,048 ( +32 )

Rockingham 18,740 ( +71 )

Russell 9,189 ( +34 )

Salem 7,141 ( +28 )

Scott 7,452 ( +20 )

Shenandoah 13,704 ( +55 )

Smyth 11,807 ( +48 )

Southampton 4,391 ( +17 )

Spotsylvania 34,688 ( +121 )

Stafford 41,147 ( +193 )

Staunton 7,676 ( +19 )

Suffolk 23,953 ( +83 )

Surry 1,390 ( +6 )

Sussex 2,851 ( +11 )

Tazewell 13,460 ( +50 )

Virginia Beach 113,482 ( +373 )

Warren 11,297 ( +37 )

Washington 17,715 ( +63 )

Waynesboro 7,393 ( +19 )

Westmoreland 4,231 ( +17 )

Williamsburg 2,254 ( +14 )

Winchester 8,058 ( +22 )

Wise 13,596 ( +40 )

Wythe 9,429 ( +46 )

York 13,453 ( +59 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

