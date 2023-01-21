County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 10,554 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,240,431.
There were 990 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which is down from 1,101 (-111) the previous Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
And as of Tuesday's update from the Virginia Department of Health, 22,962 (+140 from last Tuesday) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses.
These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Jan. 11-17):
Central Virginia
Henrico 88,306 ( +463 )
Chesterfield 97,881 ( +407 )
Richmond City 61,139 ( +204 )
Hanover 28,412 ( +100 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 113,482 ( +373 )
Newport News 48,655 ( +244 )
Chesapeake 63,100 ( +200 )
Hampton 37,787 ( +162 )
Norfolk 53,017 ( +155 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 256,096 ( +1,002 )
Prince William 125,182 ( +573 )
Loudoun 95,836 ( +384 )
Arlington 65,493 ( +228 )
Alexandria 44,826 ( +220 )
Stafford 41,147 ( +193 )
Spotsylvania 34,688 ( +121 )
Additional Localities
Campbell 17,318 ( +114 )
Roanoke County 27,765 ( +113 )
Roanoke City 27,766 ( +112 )
Albemarle 24,740 ( +111 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Jan. 11-17)
Accomack 8,898 ( +26 )
Albemarle 24,740 ( +111 )
Alexandria 44,826 ( +220 )
Alleghany 4,432 ( +16 )
Amelia 3,496 ( +11 )
Amherst 9,298 ( +34 )
Appomattox 4,925 ( +19 )
Arlington 65,493 ( +228 )
Augusta 23,985 ( +84 )
Bath 1,064 ( +4 )
Bedford 21,698 ( +92 )
Bland 2,349 ( +3 )
Botetourt 9,765 ( +37 )
Bristol 6,009 ( +25 )
Brunswick 3,979 ( +25 )
Buchanan 6,064 ( +13 )
Buckingham 4,869 ( +19 )
Buena Vista City 2,241 ( +7 )
Campbell 17,318 ( +114 )
Caroline 8,843 ( +24 )
Carroll 9,465 ( +60 )
Charles City 1,663 ( +9 )
Charlotte 3,337 ( +9 )
Charlottesville 12,320 ( +18 )
Chesapeake 63,100 ( +200 )
Chesterfield 97,881 ( +407 )
Clarke 3,440 ( +15 )
Colonial Heights 6,230 ( +22 )
Covington 1,850 ( +11 )
Craig 1,433 ( +7 )
Culpeper 14,162 ( +38 )
Cumberland 1,797 ( +12 )
Danville 14,362 ( +86 )
Dickenson 4,755 ( +27 )
Dinwiddie 7,304 ( +23 )
Emporia 1,602 ( +10 )
Essex 2,786 ( +10 )
Fairfax 256,096 ( +1,002 )
Fairfax City 2,635 ( +26 )
Falls Church 3,433 ( +16 )
Fauquier 16,332 ( +44 )
Floyd 3,611 ( +10 )
Fluvanna 6,799 ( +15 )
Franklin City 2,642 ( +3 )
Franklin County 13,869 ( +79 )
Frederick 26,254 ( +72 )
Fredericksburg 7,107 ( +13 )
Galax 3,201 ( +26 )
Giles 5,169 ( +20 )
Gloucester 9,396 ( +37 )
Goochland 5,650 ( +24 )
Grayson 5,502 ( +39 )
Greene 4,996 ( +18 )
Greensville 3,803 ( +15 )
Halifax 9,483 ( +45 )
Hampton 37,787 ( +162 )
Hanover 28,412 ( +100 )
Harrisonburg 14,956 ( +30 )
Henrico 88,306 ( +463 )
Henry 15,751 (+ 64 )
Highland 487 ( 0 )
Hopewell 7,669 ( +16 )
Isle of Wight 9,011 ( +15 )
James City 20,850 ( +67 )
King and Queen 1,436 ( +1 )
King George 6,762 ( +51 )
King William 4,641 ( +9 )
Lancaster 2,282 ( +7 )
Lee 8,259 ( +43 )
Lexington 2,610 ( +5 )
Loudoun 95,836 ( +384 )
Louisa 8,761 ( +38 )
Lunenburg 3,281 ( +13 )
Lynchburg 23,762 ( +94 )
Madison 3,118 ( +6 )
Manassas City 11,598 ( +67 )
Manassas Park 4,811 ( +21 )
Martinsville 4,473 ( +7 )
Mathews 2,017 ( +11 )
Mecklenburg 7,707 (+ 23 )
Middlesex 2,460 ( +20 )
Montgomery 24,403 ( +54 )
Nelson 3,220 ( +8 )
New Kent 5,839 ( +30 )
Newport News 48,655 ( +244 )
Norfolk 53,017 ( +155 )
Northampton 2,856 ( +10 )
Northumberland 2,670 ( +11 )
Norton 1,576 ( +5 )
Nottoway 5,581 ( +16 )
Orange 9,027 ( +36 )
Page 6,930 ( +24 )
Patrick 4,843 ( +21 )
Petersburg 9,999 ( +26 )
Pittsylvania 18,541 ( +79 )
Poquoson 2,911 ( +11 )
Portsmouth 26,154 ( +93 )
Powhatan 6,276 ( +17 )
Prince Edward 6,546 ( +30 )
Prince George 11,350 ( +44 )
Prince William 125,182 ( +573 )
Pulaski 10,572 ( +49 )
Radford 5,025 ( +11 )
Rappahannock 1,344 ( +3 )
Richmond City 61,139 ( +204 )
Richmond County 2,899 ( -2 )
Roanoke City 27,766 ( +112 )
Roanoke County 27,765 ( +113 )
Rockbridge 5,048 ( +32 )
Rockingham 18,740 ( +71 )
Russell 9,189 ( +34 )
Salem 7,141 ( +28 )
Scott 7,452 ( +20 )
Shenandoah 13,704 ( +55 )
Smyth 11,807 ( +48 )
Southampton 4,391 ( +17 )
Spotsylvania 34,688 ( +121 )
Stafford 41,147 ( +193 )
Staunton 7,676 ( +19 )
Suffolk 23,953 ( +83 )
Surry 1,390 ( +6 )
Sussex 2,851 ( +11 )
Tazewell 13,460 ( +50 )
Virginia Beach 113,482 ( +373 )
Warren 11,297 ( +37 )
Washington 17,715 ( +63 )
Waynesboro 7,393 ( +19 )
Westmoreland 4,231 ( +17 )
Williamsburg 2,254 ( +14 )
Winchester 8,058 ( +22 )
Wise 13,596 ( +40 )
Wythe 9,429 ( +46 )
York 13,453 ( +59 )
